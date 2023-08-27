West Bengal Governor visits explosion site of illegal firecracker factory in Duttapukur

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the explosion site in Duttapukur in North 24 Parganas district following the incident of a blast at an illegal firecracker manufacturing factory on Sunday.

The Governor is also slated to visit the Barasat district hospital where the injured were brought in following the blast.

The Barasat district hospital on Sunday informed that a total of seven people died in the blast that occurred at an illegal firecracker manufacturing factory in Duttapukur earlier today. Hospital Superintendent Subrata Mondal said that a total of eight patients are currently admitted to the hospital.

Speaking to ANI, Barasat District Hospital Superintendent, Subrata Mondal said, “Eight patients are currently admitted to the hospital. One person died here, and the six were brought dead by the police. So a total of seven have died.”

Meanwhile coming down heavily on the West Bengal government after a blast in an illegal firecracker-manufacturing factory, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said the incidents reflect the failure of the state administration.

“The amount of explosive materials (found at the scene of the blast) is proof that the Bengal government has allowed traders to run such illegal units wherever they want, even at the cost of lives. Traders, who deal in explosives, are being given complete freedom to run such units. This has resulted in such incidents,” the Congress leader said.

“The incident shows the abject failure of the state machinery and the law enforcement authorities. We only come to know of such factories when blasts happen and innocent lives are lost. After a cursory response from the administration and the police, everything goes quiet and the illegal units return to business. It is the common man, who is made to pay the ultimate for such illegal and nefarious activities,” he added.

In this regard, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the entire West Bengal is sitting on a powder keg. “This is not an isolated incident. The entire state is sitting on a powder keg. The chief minister had promised to close these illegal cracker-manufacturing factories but she is busy protecting the thieves in her government and hosting the Imams instead. She is holding meetings with Muslim preachers,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday the Governor met the family members of the deceased minor girl who died in Siliguri’s Matigara area.