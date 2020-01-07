West Bengal BJP unit head Dilip Ghosh allegedly refused to give right of way to an ambulance at a street meeting in Nadia district.

As per the reports, Ghosh said that the movement of an ambulance would disturb his rally and instead asked the ambulance driver to take a detour.

The incident happened in Krishnanagar on Monday near the district administrative building where he was addressing a meeting in support of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

As he started the speech, the ambulance drove in from the right side of the stage. The BJP leader was heard telling the ambulance to take another route instead of arranging space for it to pass.

“You can’t go this way. People are sitting on the road. There will be disturbance. You take a detour,” Ghosh was heard saying.

The ambulance took the detour after that.

However, the BJP leader said it was a conspiracy to derail his meeting. He also asserted that the ambulance was not carrying any patient.

“So it was asked to take a detour. We would have definitely given it the right of way if a patient was there,” he said.