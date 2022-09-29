Welfare schemes empowered women: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said that the welfare schemes of the state government have ensured the upliftment and empowerment of women.

Addressing a ‘Mahila Sammelan’ at Dheemkataru village, he said that the state government has worked for the welfare of every section of society including women from day one.

Referring to the welfare and empowerment of women, Chief Minister Thakur said that it was the BJP government in 2010 which made a provision of 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies.

He said that the state government had made a provision of a revolving fund of Rs 40,000 for the economic empowerment of self-help groups run by the women.

“35 per cent subsidy is being given to women entrepreneurs under the Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana,” he said.

Thakur further said that more than 3.35 lakh women of the state have been given free gas connections under the Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojana.

He said the state government has ensured all round and equitable development of every region and welfare of every section of the society during its tenure of almost five years.

Social security pension is being given to all eligible people above 60 years of age in the state, he said, adding that earlier about 4 lakh people had been getting pension, whereas today more than 7.50 lakh people were being given this pension.

He said: “It is necessary to form the BJP government again in Himachal Pradesh to maintain the pace of development and to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government.”

Earlier, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 14 developmental projects worth Rs 29 crore at Janjehli in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district.