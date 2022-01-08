Weavers, artisans should be assisted to market their produce: Piyush Goyal

Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal today emphasised that weavers and artisans in the country should be assisted in marketing their produce through all platforms like Delhi Haat, Urban Haats and Handloom Haat.

He also called for leveraging technology by linking these weavers and artisans through e-commerce platforms available.

Goyal was reviewing the functioning of the Ministry of Textiles, its autonomous bodies and PSU under its administrative control with top officials.

He said there was an urgent need to link weavers and artisans through E-Commerce platforms and leveraging of technology. “No stone will be left unturned for improving the livelihoods in the handloom and handicraft sector.”

Textiles, being a diversified sector, wide-ranging issues and activities were discussed in the meeting.

There was special focus on the livelihood sector of handlooms and handicrafts. Implementation of schemes in these sectors was discussed in detail.

Goyal directed for simplification of process and for an effective online dashboard based monitoring system for transparency. He also advised all officials to maintain good communication with state government functionaries to improve the outcome and impact of the central government schemes.

In this regard he asked the officers to organise a virtual conference with the state government secretaries responsible for this sector. The progress of craft villages was reviewed and the Minister directed for completion of all these projects in the next 6 months.

Goyal also asked the officers to work with a motto to increase the share of weavers/artisans in the consumer spending as was done by dairy cooperative Amul for milk producers.