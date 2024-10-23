Weather Forecasts at Gram Panchayat level to be launched tomorrow

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR), in collaboration with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), is set to launch a landmark and a transformative initiative to provide Gram Panchayats with 5 days daily weather forecasting and a provision to check hourly weather forecast – Gram Panchayat-Level Weather Forecasting – here tomorrow.

Aimed at empowering rural communities and enhancing disaster preparedness at the grassroots, this initiative will directly benefit farmers and villagers across the country. As part of the government’s 100 Days Agenda, this initiative strengthens grassroots governance and promotes sustainable agricultural practices, making rural populations more climate-resilient and better equipped to tackle environmental challenges.

This is the first time that localised weather forecasts will be available at the gram panchayat level, supported by IMD’s sensor. The forecasts will be disseminated through the Ministry’s digital platforms: e-GramSwaraj, which enables efficient governance, project tracking, and resource management; the Meri Panchayat app, which fosters community engagement by allowing citizens to interact with local representatives and report issues; and Gram Manchitra, a spatial planning tool that provides geospatial insights for development projects.

Advertisement

A Training Workshop on “Weather Forecasts at the Gram Panchayat Level” will be organised to mark the launch of this pioneering initiative. The workshop will be attended by more than 200 participants, including Elected Representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and State Panchayati Raj officials. This training session will equip Panchayat representatives and functionaries with the knowledge and skills to effectively utilize weather forecasting tools and resources at the grassroots level, empowering them to make informed decisions and enhance climate resilience in their communities.

Among others present at the launch will be Panchayati Raj Minister Lalan Singh, Minister of State, Independent Charge for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh and Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Prof S P Singh Baghel besides senior officials.