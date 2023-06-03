A dress code has been introduced to enter some of the Hindu temples of Uttarakhand. The scantily clad devouts to the famous Dakshprajapati temple at Haridwar and Neelkanth temple at Rishikesh would not be allowed entry.

If one is wearing a skirt or a pair of shorts, one may not be allowed to enter certain temples in Uttarakhand.

An edict in this regard has been announced and implemented by ‘Mahanirvani Akhara’ managing these temples with immediate effect. Those women who have covered 80 per cent of their body would only be allowed into these temples.

Mahant Ravinder Puri, secretary of Mahanirvani Akhara, Haridwar said that devouts visiting the holy places should be modestly dressed and earlier also appeals were made to the people to maintain the sanctity of such temples and now an edict has been passed. The Akhara appealed to the women devotees to come dressed in Indian attire while coming for prayers.

Mahant Ravinder Puri said that such a system is already in place in the temples of South India and Maharashtra. A board is already put up at Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple at Garhi Cantt in Dehradun regarding the dress code.