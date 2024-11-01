We will rebuild Haryana in line with PM Modi’s Viksit Bharat-2047 vision: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the present state government is dedicated to realizing the vision of an empowered and progressive India, as envisioned by our revolutionary heroes.

Emphasizing the importance of unity and collaborative effort, the Chief Minister affirmed the present government’s resolve to rebuild Haryana in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious Viksit Bharat goal by the year 2047.

The present state government will lead a new era of development in Haryana. We will fulfill all the promises made in the election manifesto as pledged, advancing the state’s 2.80 crore citizens along a path of inclusive growth, said the Chief Minister while addressing a gathering today in Gohana, Sonipat district.

He also extended greetings to the attendees and all state residents on the occasions of Vishwakarma Jayanti, Haryana Day, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Gopashtami.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP government in Haryana, elected for a third consecutive term, will work with commitment to meet the aspirations of 2.80 crore citizens under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi.

He said that officers have been directed to expedite projects in line with the promises made in the election manifesto. As Haryana completes 58 years of progress, all communities deserve congratulations for their contributions, said Sh. Nayab Singh Saini.

The Chief Minister said that he also acknowledges the role of party workers and voters in reinforcing their trust in the BJP, leading to a historic victory. He said that under the robust system established by former Chief Minister Manohar Lal, his double-engine government will operate at full speed.

He said that during the elections, Congress spread misleading information on unemployment and attempted to delay the recruitment of thousands of youth, revealing an anti-youth mindset.

Through the efforts of our dedicated workers, people understood that the BJP is committed to securing the future of young people without favouritism and parchi-kharchi, and the public, especially the youth, have shown their trust in our government.