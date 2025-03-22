We will leave no stone unturned for all-round development of Bihar: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that the BJP-led NDA government will leave no stone unturned for the all-round development of Bihar, which has been the centre of India’s culture and tradition.

PM Modi’s statement comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections which will be held later this year.

Advertisement

Greeting the people of Bihar on the state’s foundation day, the Prime Minister lauded Bihar’s rich heritage, its contribution to Indian history, and the relentless spirit of its people in driving the state’s development.

Advertisement

In a post on X in Hindi, PM Modi said, “Many best wishes to all my brothers and sisters of Bihar, the holy land of heroes and great personalities, on Bihar Diwas. Our state, which has made Indian history proud, is passing through an important phase of its development journey today, in which the hardworking and talented people of Bihar have an important role. We will leave no stone unturned for the all-round development of this state, which has been the centre of our culture and tradition.”

Bihar Day (Bihar Diwas) is observed every year on March 22, marking the formation of the state of Bihar. It was on this day when the British carved out the state from Bengal in 1912 and is observed as a public holiday in Bihar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes to the people of Bihar on the state’s foundation day.

Shah acknowledged Bihar’s historical contributions to the nation, emphasising the state’s significant role in shaping both ancient and modern India.

In his post, the Union Home Minister wrote, “Heartiest greetings of ‘Bihar Day’ to all the people of Bihar.”

“Bihar, a land of knowledge, tradition, and cultural heritage, has always provided leadership and new energy to the country. From the glorious chapters of history to the creation of modern India, Bihar has left its indelible mark in every field. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government is committed to taking Bihar to new heights of progress, prosperity, and self-reliance. I wish happiness, peace, and progress to the people of the state,” the Union Home Minister said in the post on X.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also extended greetings on the occasion of Bihar Diwas and said the state has a glorious history.

“Congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Bihar Diwa . Bihar has a glorious history and we are currently preparing a glorious future for Bihar with our determination. Together we will take Bihar’s pride to new heights,” the Bihar Chief Minister said in a post on X.