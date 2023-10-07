“We will continue fight till OBC women are included in Women’s Reservation bill”, says K Kavitha in London

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha who is on her two-day visit to the United Kingdom has said that Women’s Reservation Bill does not include the OBC women, so “we will continue the fight until they are included”.

Speaking to ANI, K Kavitha said, “It’s very important to include women from every stratum. When I say women, women of every caste, every community, every financial status, all of them are to be included. Unfortunately, this bill (Women’s Reservation Bill) that we passed right now, does not include the OBC women. So we will continue the fight until they are included because they are a large section of our Indian society.”

A London-based Indian diaspora think tank, ‘Bridge India’ invited MLC K Kavitha as one of the leading advocates for greater female participation in the democratic and political process in India.

Advertisement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Friday visited the Ambedkar Museum in London and emphasized that only Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao can fulfil the aspirations of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

During her visit, Kavitha engaged with the Indian diaspora discussed collaborative initiatives and participated in events fostering cultural exchange between India and the United Kingdom.

Upon her visit, the Joint Secretary of the Federation of Ambedkarite and Buddhist Organisations UK Pankaj Sham Kumar addressed the gathering in honour of the MLC visit and efforts towards strengthening Babasaheb Ambedkar’s ideology.

“I was very happy to know that when the formation of the Telangana state was happening then, in 2012, she (Kavitha) sat on a dharna demanding Baba Saheb’s statue in the Telangana assembly, and later when the state was formed that statue was installed. It gives me great pleasure, on behalf of the Federation of Ambedkarite and Buddhist Organisations UK to welcome you,” he said.

MLC Kavitha’s two-day itinerary includes engagements with the Indian diaspora discussions on collaborative initiatives and participation in events fostering cultural exchange between India and the United Kingdom.

MLC Kavitha on the second day of her visit, will interact with a delegation of students from NISAU in a round table discussion. She will be attending a series of events during her 2 day London Visit.