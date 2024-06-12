Yogyashree scheme to include more students

The state government will include boys and girls belonging to the general category, minorities and OBC in its Yogyashree scheme that provides free coaching to students sitting for engineering and medical courses.

The scheme was so long applicable to the SC and ST categories.

In 2024, those who had received training in Yogyashree scheme, got 23 ranks, including 13 IIT seats in JEE Advanced. Seventy five students had cracked JEE (Main) and 432 cracked WBJEE and 110 ranks in NEET.

The state government has increased the number of centres to 50 and 2000 aspirants will receive the coaching. The coaching will be given from students studying in Class XI onwards.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee in her X handle wrote: “We are proud that our Yogyashree scheme which we started to provide free-of-cost training to SC/ST students of the state for admission in engineering and medical courses has been yielding increasingly greater and greater benefits for our SC/ST boys and girls. Now, we shall include the boys and girls of minority, OBC and general categories also in this scheme.”

She said this would benefit the students coming from economically-challenged backgrounds immensely.

She emphasised this scheme would bring out engineers and doctors in large numbers from the weaker section of the society.

“Let our boys and girls from the weaker sections be engineers and doctors in larger numbers. We shall now include students of Minority, OBC, and General categories in this scheme. Kudos to them!,” she further posted.