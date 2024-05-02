PM Modi visits Gujarat BJP office in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited Gujarat BJP’s office in Gandhinagar.

The PM visited the party headquarters of the state on Wednesday night after addressing an election rally in Himmatnagar town of neighbouring Sabarkantha district.

PM Modi, in a post on X, shared pictures from his visit and said that the energy of the BJP workers is “outstanding”.

“After today’s massive rallies in Banaskantha and Sabarkantha, went to Kamalam, the @BJP4Gujarat Party office and spent time with fellow Karyakartas. Their energy and enthusiasm are outstanding. They are working hard to ensure our Government comes back for a third term,” the PM said.

Several key BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state unit president CR Paatil, welcomed Modi.

The PM is on a two-day Gujarat visit to seek voter support for party candidates ahead of the May 7 polling.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed two back-to-back poll rallies in Deesa town of Banaskantha and Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha.

In Banaskantha, the PM reiterated his stand on “religion-based reservation” on Wednesday and said that Congress, its “shehzada,” and INDIA bloc parties should declare that they will not resort to religion-based reservations.

“This Congress ‘Jamaat’ should listen, as long as Modi is alive, there will be no reservation based on religion. Reservations for SC, ST, and OBCs have been given by the Constitution, and no one can take them away,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi said in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha on Wednesday that earlier, when terrorists attacked, the weak government used to send dossiers, but the New India today gives a dose to terrorists.

PM Modi said, “The Congress used to scare people that if the Ram Mandir is constructed, then there would be chaos in the country… There was no chaos in the country but there is chaos in the heart of the Congress.

“They said that if Article 370 is abrogated, then the country will break and there would be rivers of blood… But this is Modi. Now Article 370 is abrogated and the Tricolour is hoisted at the Lal Chowk with full glory,” PM Modi added.