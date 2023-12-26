We need to live for country’s pride and glory: PM on Veer Bal Diwas

On the occasion of ‘Veer Bal Diwas’, which marks the sacrifices of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Gobind Singh’s sons, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that age does not matter when it comes to displaying the courage.

Addressing an event held at Bharat Mandapam convention centre in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, PM Modi said the gurus have given us their teachings that says one need to live for the pride and glory of the nation.

“This year America, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, UAE and Greece organised programmes related to ‘Veer Bal Diwas’…Today when we are proud of our heritage, the world has started looking at us differently…Today’s India has confidence in its own people, potential and inspirations…,” he said. Advertisement

“Age does not matter when it comes to displaying courage…We dont have to waste or stop for even a second. The gurus gave us these teachings…We need to live for the country’s pride and glory. We need to live for the betterment of the country…,” the PM added.

Members of the Sikh Community performed Gatka (Sikh martial art) at the ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ celebration programme, which was also attended by several Union Ministers and BJP leaders, including Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur and Dharmendra Pradhan. Elsewhere, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with BJP national president JP Nadda visited Gurudwara Bara Sikh Sangat in Kolkata and offered prayers on the ocassion. Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Amit Shah said, “On Veer Bal Diwas, I bow to Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s four Sahibzade and Mata Gujri Ji. With supreme courage they stood against the brutal Mughal rule and chose martyrdom, refusing to convert. Their unmatched valor will continue to inspire generations to come.” He further added that Prime Minister Modi has “spread the saga of their sacrifice to every corner of the country and the world.”