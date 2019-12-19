Bharatiya Janata Party working president JP Nadda said on Thursday that the BJP-led government after bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act will now bring a nationwide NRC.

Nadda’s statement came amid the ongoing tensions in the country due to the CAA which people are opposing strongly. Protesters claim that the CAA will work as a catalyst for NRC which will result in losing of citizenship of many people in the country.

After meeting refugees from Afghanistan living in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar who thanked Nadda for the CAA, he said, “We have not only brought Citizenship Amendment Act, we will also bring (nationwide) NRC.”

While speaking to ANI, Nadda said, “People from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh had to take shelter in India because of religious persecutions. Because they have no citizenship, they are facing problems in their daily lives.”

Nadda assured them that the government will speed up the process of their paper work for granting citizenship to them and also set up helpdesks for them.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for getting the Citizenship Bill passed in Parliament. Our government takes decision only in favour of mankind”, Nadda added.

The passing of the controversial Cittizenship Bill has triggered countrywide protests as since it becoming a law, citizens specially college students took to street in protest against the legislation.

On Sunday the protest in Jamia Millia Islamia took a violent turn as many students were injured in the protest as the police entered the varsity campus and thrashed the protesting students brutally. However the 10 protesters who were detained in connection with the Jamia protests turned out not to be a Jamia student.

On Thursday, the protest again took a violent turn as many people took to street in protest against the Act resulting in closure of 19 metro station and internet services in some places in national capital. Section 144 was also imposed in few parts of the city.

The amended law seeks to provide citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and have arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

Violent protests have been reported from across the nation as locals and students demonstrating against the Act clashed with the police.

Campuses in India have erupted in anger over the amended law with students from at least 15 universities taking on to the streets.