We have eradicated encephalitis just like mafias: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that just as the mafia has been eliminated from Uttar Pradesh, encephalitis has also been eradicated from the state’s Purvanchal region.

He accused the Samajwadi Party of aligning with the mafia and treating criminals as prized assets. The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting at BRD Inter College ground in Bhatpar Rani, Deoria.

He said, “The Congress wants to impose an inheritance tax like America, which is similar to Aurangzeb’s jizya tax. No decent Muslim names their sons Aurangzeb because he killed his brother, imprisoned his father and tortured him, denying him even water.”

Advertisement

CM Yogi was seeking votes in favor of the party candidate Ravindra Kushwaha for the Salempur Lok Sabha seat.

CM Yogi, while paying respects to the holy land of Devraha Baba and Baba Raghav Das, said that in some districts of the state, temperatures have reached up to 48 degrees. He assured the people of Bhatpar Rani that the BJP government will repay their efforts by developing the entire area.

He mentioned that there is a single voice echoing across the country, ‘Fir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar’ and ‘Abki Baar, 400 Paar.’ “This slogan makes the SP, Congress, and BSP dizzy. They couldn’t even find enough candidates to contest that many seats. Now, the public is saying, ‘Jo Ram Ko Laye Hai, Hum Unko Layenge’ and ‘In 2024, we will make the lotus bloom again.’”

The Chief Minister remarked that whether it’s substantial development initiatives or spreading joy among the underprivileged through welfare programs, PM Modi has devoted a decade of unwavering commitment to the nation. He highlighted the past presence of terrorist incidents in the country, contrasting it with the current absence of terrorism and Naxalism, which have been effectively eliminated.

“Now, even if a firecracker explodes loudly, Pakistan starts giving explanations. This change has happened because of your one vote. Under PM Modi’s leadership, India is gaining respect in the world,” Yogi added.

He added that a medical college in the area was once merely a dream, but now stands proudly bearing the name of Baba Devraha. Previously, water scarcity was a common issue, but with the introduction of the “Har Ghar Nal Yojana,” every household now has access to tap water. Major development projects are emerging as the hallmark of New India.

CM Yogi slammed the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government for allowing the poor to starve to death.

He underscored the accomplishments of the current government, citing that 80 crore individuals now receive complimentary rations, 60 crore avail free medical treatment up to 5 lakhs, 12 crore farmers benefit from the Kisan Samman Nidhi, 12 crore households have access to toilets, and 10 crore homes have gained from the Ujjwala scheme.

Moreover, four crore residences have been constructed for the underprivileged, with an additional three crore slated for construction post-June 4.

He also mentioned the construction of the magnificent Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya. He recounted that during the SP’s tenure, there were riots in Bhatpar, where Hindu’s huts were burned and people were locked up. He intervened at that time to free them.

He asserted, there are no riots in Uttar Pradesh today. With no curfews and no riots, everything is peaceful in UP, and festivals are being celebrated without any trouble.

Continuing his attack on the opposition, the Chief Minister said that SP and Congress want to impose Talibani rule in the country through personal law. He warned that this would prevent daughters from going to school and women from going to markets and offices. He then declared that the country will be governed according to Baba Saheb’s constitution.

He asserted that should SP and Congress assume power, they propose implementing an inheritance tax akin to that in America, where joint families are uncommon. He accused SP and Congress of planning to seize half of the ancestral property and relocate Pakistani, Bangladeshi, and Afghani Muslims onto it, drawing parallels to Aurangzeb’s jizya tax.

“We refuse to allow Aurangzeb’s legacy to resurface. The members of Congress and SP are toying with India’s faith,” Yogi appended.