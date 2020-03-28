Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday told about the operationalization of 568 Hunger Relief Centres in schools, apart from 238-night shelters.

Delhi CM stressed that his government has the capacity to feed lunch and dinner to approximately 4 lakh persons daily.

“No one will have to go hungry during the lockdown,” he asserted.

Kejriwal also announced about free groceries in 1000 rations shops in the national capital.

“From today, 1000 ration shops will provide free rations to citizens. Rest of the shops will also open in next 2-3 days,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Lakhs of families will be benefitted with this,” he asserted.

“Our flying squads are patrolling in each district and distributing food packets to the needy. From tomorrow, the distribution process will be carried out smoothly and food will reach everywhere. I thank all who are coming together in this initiative of feeding the people,” he said.

The CM Office has also provided the mapped Hunger Relief Centre with a google map link for the ease of people.

Hunger Relief Centres have been mapped by the Chief Minister's Office and can be found in the link below. Please direct those in need of lunch or dinner to the closest centre on the map below. https://t.co/Nz2ujWb5Gl — CM Office, Delhi (@CMODelhi) March 28, 2020

Yesterday, the chief minister had urged the migrant workers to stay in the national capital by saying that his government has arranged 100 buses for such workers, in order to ferry them.

A ruckus has been created on Delhi UP border due to nationwide lockdown as many migrant workers were seen walking towards their home towns due to the nationwide lockdown.

On Saturday evening, a herd of migrant workers was seen at Delhi’s Anand Vihar bus terminal to board buses to their respective towns. Police was seen providing assistance to them by making them stand in a queue to avoid any untoward situation.

A huge number of migrant workers were seen on NH-9 in UP’s Ghaziabad district as well, a neighbouring district Delhi. They were walking towards their homes in the absence of transport.

According to the Health Ministry data, there are 38 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the national capital with one death.

However, the overall cases of COVID+ have been raised over 900 in the country.