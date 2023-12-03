We bow to the wishes of Janata Janardan: Modi

Bowing to the wishes of the “Janata Janardhan” in the Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for their unwavering support to the BJP while observing that the support of the people of Telangana for the saffron party has also been increasing and this trend would continue.

“The results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan indicate that the people of India are firmly with politics of good governance and development, which the @BJP4India stands for,” he wrote on X.

Modi assured the people of the three states that his party would keep working tirelessly for their well-being. “A special thanks to the hardworking party karyakartas. Each of them is exemplary! They have worked tirelessly and highlighted our development agenda among the people,” he added.

In another post on X on Telangana which voted the Congress to power, the PM thanked “dear sisters and brothers” for their support to the BJP. “Over the last few years, this support has only been increasing and this trend will continue in the times to come. Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable and we will keep working for the people. I also appreciate the industrious efforts of every BJP karyakarta,” he said.