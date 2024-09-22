We all support a rules-based international order and peaceful resolution of all issues: PM Modi at QUAD Leaders’ Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised that the Quad should stand for upholding the international order based on the rule of law, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and with a commitment to pursue peaceful resolution of disputes.

He underlined that the Quad was here to stay, to assist, to partner and to complement the efforts of Indo-Pacific countries.

Modi, who participated in the sixth Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware on September 21, said that a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific was a shared objective of the Quad partners.

“Free, open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific is our shared priority and shared commitment. We have collaboratively undertaken numerous positive and inclusive initiatives in areas such as Health, Security, Critical and Emerging Technologies, Climate Change, and Capacity Building,” Modi said in his remarks at the QUAD Leaders’ Summit.

“Our message is unequivocal: QUAD is here to stay, to assist, to partner, and to complement,” he said.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Modi thanked US President Joe Biden for hosting the Summit and for his personal commitment to strengthen the Quad as a force for global good.

“At the outset of my third term, it gives me great pleasure to participate in this QUAD Summit alongside my friends. There could be no better place to celebrate the 20th anniversary of QUAD than President Biden’s own city, Wilmington. As Amtrak Joe, you have been associated with this city and “Delaware”, you have fostered a similar bond with the QUAD,” he said.

PM Modi said the first Summit of Quad countries was held under leadership of US President Joe Biden in 2021.

“Under your leadership, the first Summit took place in 2021, and in such a brief time, we have unprecedentedly expanded our collaboration across all fronts. Your personal involvement has been instrumental in this achievement. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to your unwavering commitment to QUAD, your leadership, and your contribution,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said at a time when the world is ridden with tensions and conflicts, the coming together of Quad partners, with shared democratic ethos and values, is important for humanity.

“Our meeting is taking place at a time when the world is surrounded by tensions and conflicts. In such a situation, it is crucial for the QUAD to unite around our shared democratic values for the greater good of humanity. We are not against anyone. We all support a rules-based international order, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the peaceful resolution of all issues,” PM Modi said.

“Once again, I would like to extend my greetings to President Biden and all my fellow colleagues. We look forward to hosting the QUAD Leaders’ Summit in India in 2025,” he added.

Apart from PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also participated in the sixth Quad Leaders’ Summit.

The forum has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.