MAGA+MIGA=MEGA partnership Indo-US partnership for prosperity: Modi

Inspired by President Donald Trump’s slogan ‘Make America Great Again” (MAGA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi coined a new term ‘Make India Great Again’ (MIGA) for ‘Viksit Bharat’, saying the two vision of the two leaders together forms the “MEGA partnership for prosperity”.

His remarks came during a joint press conference in Washington on Thursday with President Donald Trump.

“Americans are familiar with President Trump’s motto, Make America Great Again, or “MAGA.” The people of India are also moving towards development at a fast pace with the determination of “Viksit Bharat 2047” on the track of heritage and development,” the PM said.

“If I say in the language of America, developed India means Make India Great Again, i.E. “MIGA”. When the United States and India work together, i.E. “MAGA” plus “MIGA”, the “MEGA” Partnership for prosperity is formed. And this mega spirit gives new scale and scope to our goals,” he said during the joint conference.

Modi coined the ‘MIGA’ acronym in the presence of Trump as the two leaders addressed the media after wide-ranging bilateral talks.

The Indian leader said he firmly believes India and the US will work with more speed during President Trump’s second term. He also stated that like Mr Trump “keeps the national interest of the US supreme”, he will also keep the national interest of India at the top.