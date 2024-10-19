Wayanad LS seat bye-election: Priyanka to file nomination on 23rd October

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will file her nomination on 23rd October as party’s nominee for the forthcoming bye-election to Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

The Wayanad parliamentary bye-election was necessitated following the resignation of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as a member.

It may be mentioned that in June, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had announced that Gandhi will keep the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat and vacate the Wayanad constituency. Later, he resigned as a member from the Wayanad seat. He won from both the parliamentary seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Vadra, who will make her electoral debut, will file her nomination on 23rd October, and she will be accompanied by her brother Gandhi, sources said on Saturday.

Sources added that before filing her nomination, she will hold a road show.

Notably, the Congress leaders have exuded confidence that Vadra would win from the Wayanad.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the polling for the Wayanad parliamentary constituency will take place on 13th November.

The last date of filing nominations is 25th October. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on 28th October and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is 30th October.

The counting of votes will take place along with Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly polls on 23rd November.