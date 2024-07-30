Wayanad landslide: 44 bodies recovered so far, Army called in for rescue ops

At least 44 people were killed in a massive landslide near Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad on Wednesday. The landslide struck the areas of Meppadi, Mundakkal Town, and Chooralmala.

Responding to the disaster, the Kerala government has deployed a 250-member team from the Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to the affected areas.

Additional NDRF teams have also been rushed to to the disaster site to bolster the ongoing rescue efforts. Meanwhile, the army has been called in for help in the rescue operations.

Some 200 soldiers from the Defence Security Corps and a medical team is on the ground to assist with the rescue mission. Moreover, two helicopters from the Air Force Station in Sulur have also been dispatched to the area.

Kerala Minister MB Rajesh confirmed 44 people have died so far but expressed fears the gravity of the tragedy could be much more.

“So far 44 people have died. We fear the gravity of this tragedy is much more. Rescue operations are being carried out by various agencies on a war footing. We have sought help from the Army which will reach the affected area soon,” MB Rajesh said.

State Health Minister Veena George stated that medical equipment and health workers have been rushed to Vythiri, Mananthawadi, Kalpetta, and Meppadi government hospitals to provide immediate medical assistance to those injured in the landslide.

“We are doing everything in our power to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected residents,” the minister assured.

The Kerala Chief Minister’s office announced that a control room has been established to coordinate the relief and rescue efforts.

Expressing his deep anguish over the tragedy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was elected as Member of Parliament from Wayanad, conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims.

“I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon,” he said in a social media post on ‘X’.

Gandhi informed that he has been in constant touch with the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad District Collector.

“I have spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad District Collector, who assured me that rescue operations are underway. I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts. I will speak to Union Ministers and request them to provide all assistance possible to Wayanad,” the Congress leader said.

Gandhi also urged all United Democratic Front (UDF) workers to assist the administration in the rescue and relief operations.

“I urge all UDF workers to assist the administration in the rescue and relief operations,” he added.