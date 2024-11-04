Wayanad does not need a tourist MP: BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for ‘betraying the people of Wayanad’, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar Monday said the Kerala district going for bypoll, does not need a tourist MP (Priyanka Gandhi).

” People of Wayanad are now going for a by-election that is being thrust on them because of the betrayal of Rahul Gandhi. After he was sent away by the people of Amethi in 2019 was welcomed and received with a warm heart by Wayanad people and given an opportunity to be an MP but in the 5 years, he did nothing for Wayanad…

”He betrayed the Wayanad people after seeking vote for the second time, he did not tell them till election that he is also going to contest in Uttar Pradesh,” the BJP leader told a news agency.

Batting for BJP candidate Navya Haridas, Chandrasekhar said Wayanad needs a lawmaker who will stay here round the year, 24 by 7.

”We don’t need a tourist MP…we need Navya Haridas who comes from an ordinary background…she will be here in Wayanad, 24/7, 365 days, knows Malayalam and is from Kerala. She will serve the people of Wayanad as an MP than Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will ever do..,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has kept the family bastion of Rae Bareli and his sister, Priyanka, is contesting the Wayanad seat that embraced the former Congress president in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier in the day, Congress candidate from Wayanad constituency for Lok Sabha bypolls, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacted with the people during her election campaign.

The voting for the Wayanad bypolls will take place on November 13, while the counting of votes will take place on November 23