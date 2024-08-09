Wayanad disaster: Survivors join mass search for missing people; four more bodies recovered

A major search operation was conducted on Friday in the Churalmala and Mundakkai areas of Wayanad to trace those still missing after the devastating landslides that struck the area on July 30.

The survivors and the relatives of the victims of the landslides took part in the search operation, coordinated by the state Disaster Management Authority;

The search that entered the eleventh day was conducted to find bodies buried under the debris and mud. Around 131 people are still reported missing in the landslides that devastated Mundakkai and Chooralmala villages on July 30. The search was primarily conducted at Puncirimattam, Chooralmala and Mundakkai.

The Authorities have included four members from each relief camp to aid in locating and identifying missing individuals

The search, which was planned to conduct the whole day on Friday, concluded at around 11 am due to the area needed to be handed over to the Special Protection Group (SPG) in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit in the landslide-hit areas in Wayanad on Saturday. The search operation that is organised into six zones in the disaster-affected areas, will resume on Sunday, according to state PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas.

Meanwhile, four bodies were recovered on Friday from Soochipara-Kanthanpara area. According to the information provided by the rescue workers, three dead bodies and one body part were found from the area. The body was found 11 days after the landslide disaster. The bodies are in a decomposed state. Those will be airlifted to Sulthan Bathery for identification and autopsy.

In this connection, the Kerala government has announced emergency financial aid for victims of the recent landslides in Wayanad’s Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas. The assistance will be provided to all affected individuals in the region. To support families who have lost their livelihood, the government will offer a daily allowance of Rs 300 per adult, with a maximum of two members per family eligible.

In cases where family members are hospitalized or require extended medical treatment, the benefit will be extended to three members. This financial support will be available for a period of 30 days.

The government will provide emergency financial aid of Rs 10,000 to each family currently residing in the relief camps. Additionally, the government has sought a report from the Collector to explore the possibility of arranging alternative housing facilities in government-owned or public-owned properties when the camp residents are relocated. The rent for these facilities will be determined and approved based on the Collector’s report.