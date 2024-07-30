Wayanad devastated by massive landslides, death toll rises to 56, hundreds trapped

Massive landslides wreaked havoc in Wayanad district of Kerala leaving over 56 people, including children, dead and leaving several families missing. More than 70 people were hospitalised

The Wayanad has been devastated by three landslides that occurred at Meppadi, Mundakkai and Chooral Mala within a span of 4 hours. The first landslide occurred in Mundakkai town at around 1 am on Tuesday during heavy rain, washing away houses and families.

.While the rescue operations were ongoing, a second landslide struck near Chooralmala School at around 2 am.Then a third landslide occurred at around 4am Picturesque places known for their beauty,Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha, have now become lands of of gloom

KSDMA, Fireforce, two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and two teams of Kannur Defence Security Corps are deployed for search and rescue operations

The rescue operations are facing obstacles as Mundakkai, where one of the big landslides happened, has been cut off from the rest of the district after the only bridge to the area was swept away in the landslide

It has been reported that around 400 families have been stranded in the region following the collapse of the bridge in Chooral Mala Town. This bridge is the only access to Attamala in Mundakkai and its collapse has severely hampered rescue operation..

Wayanad district panchayat president Shamsad Marakkar said no rescue teams have been able to reach Mundakkai yet,due to the collapse of the bridge . He said that a hospital in Mundakkai has been fully swept away in the landslide

The NDRF is currently attempting to reach Mundakkai by crossing the river with the help of ropes.

The Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Vellarmala was partially submerged and destroyed in the landslide.

A field officer, assistant factory officer and their respective families, as well as eight estate workers of the Harrisons Malayalam tea estate have gone missing

Two helicopters of the Indian Air Force could not land in Mundakkai due to adverse weather. The helicopters were deployed from Sulur to assist in the rescue operation.

A Navy team will assist rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad soon. In response to the Chief Minister’s directive, the Navy’s River Crossing Team has been deployed to assist the rescue operations .

A team from the Ezhimala Naval Academy will depart for Wayanad to provide critical support where at least 56 deaths have been confirmed so far. The casualties are likely to increase in the coming hour

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “A delegation of five ministers has been assigned in Wayanad to address the aftermath of the recent landslide and oversee ongoing relief efforts. Forest Minister AK Saseendran has already reached the affected area to assess the damage and coordinate immediate response measures.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following a massive landslide in Wayanad. He assured all support from the Centre to assist in rescue operations. According to sources, he also spoke to Union Minister Suresh Gopi about the prevailing situation.

The Prime Minister also spoke to BJP President JP Nadda and asked him to ensure BJP karyakartas do whatever they can to assist in the relief efforts.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the landslides in parts of Wayanad. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

Opposition leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. “I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon,” he said.