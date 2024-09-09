Watery onslaught in Malkangiri as deep depression crosses Odisha coast

With low pressure-induced deep depression triggering heavy rain in several parts, the Odisha Government has swung into action deploying disaster response forces in vulnerable pockets to cope with exigencies amid reports of landslide and deluge in southern parts of the State.

While the Government has stationed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as standby, the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) has been deployed in the affected pockets as reports of damage triggered by very heavy to heavy rainfall are trickling in from Malkangiri and Koraput districts.

The depression formed over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and crossed the Odisha coast near Puri today noon at around 11 am, the IMD said in a bulletin.

Large parts of Malkangiri, lying on the southern-most tip of Odisha, were cut off due to waterlogging and submersion of roads. The vehicular communication link between Malkangiri with the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has been severed as storm water overflows the bridges.

Goods-laden vehicles, including those carrying essential commodities, are stranded across the district. Water is overflowing all the bridges of Malkangiri (from Pangam to Motu Road) and 504 people were evacuated from marooned areas and sheltered in four relief camps. Six units of ODRAF have been deployed in the district to undertake relief and rescue operations.

The field level functionaries have been instructed to remain prepared to meet any eventuality including possibility of landslides in hilly areas. The engineers in charge have been directed to keep a close watch over the embankments, especially weak, vulnerable points in river and canal embankments.

The district recorded 253 mm rainfall till morning hours and torrential rain continues to lash the district till the last reports received from the district emergency office.

A total of 12 ODRAF teams are kept in readiness for five coastal and adjoining districts of Ganjam, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh & Boudh while six teams of NDRF have been moved to Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh. Two more NDRF teams are kept on standby.