Bhubaneswar Airport suspends flights as Cyclone Dana approaches

BCCI turns down CAB’s request to reschedule domestic games due to Cyclone Dana
The BCCI has turned down Cricket Association of Bengal’s (CAB) plea to reschedule two of its domestic cricket matches at home due to the looming threat of Cyclone Dana.
The authorities at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar have suspended flight operations for 16 hours due to Cyclone Dana approaching the Odisha coast.
The flight operations have been suspended from 5 pm till 9 am on Friday to ensure the safety of passengers, airline personnel, and airport infrastructure, said Prasanna Pradhan, Director, BPIA.
It’s a precautionary measure due to the anticipated strike of the cyclone. Scheduled flights have been cancelled because of adverse weather conditions from the severe cyclonic storm. The cancelled flights will be rescheduled based on the weather conditions on Friday, Pradhan added.
