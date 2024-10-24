Bhubaneswar Airport suspends flights as Cyclone Dana approaches

The authorities at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar have suspended flight operations for 16 hours due to Cyclone Dana approaching the Odisha coast.

The flight operations have been suspended from 5 pm till 9 am on Friday to ensure the safety of passengers, airline personnel, and airport infrastructure, said Prasanna Pradhan, Director, BPIA.

It’s a precautionary measure due to the anticipated strike of the cyclone. Scheduled flights have been cancelled because of adverse weather conditions from the severe cyclonic storm. The cancelled flights will be rescheduled based on the weather conditions on Friday, Pradhan added.

