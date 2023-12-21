‘Watershed moment in our history’: PM Modi on passage of criminal law Bills

The passage of three crucial criminal law Bills – Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 – is a “watershed moment in our history”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

The PM said that the Bills are a testament to India’s commitment to reform.

“The passage of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 is a watershed moment in our history. These Bills mark the end of colonial-era laws. A new era begins with laws centered on public service and welfare,” Modi said in a post on social media platform ‘X’.

Calling the Bills “transformative”, the prime minister asserted that they will bring legal, policing and investigative systems into a modern era where focus will on technology and forensic science.

“These transformative Bills are a testament to India’s commitment to reform. They bring our legal, policing, and investigative systems into the modern era with a focus on technology and forensic science. These Bills ensure enhanced protection for the poor, marginalised and vulnerable sections of our society,” Modi said.

He further added, “At the same time, these Bills come down heavily on organised crime, terrorism and such offences which strike at the root of our peaceful journey to progress. Through them, we have also bid goodbye to the outdated sections on sedition.”

The PM also shared the YouTube link of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Lok Sabha speech during the debate on these three Bills.

“In our Amrit Kaal, these legal reforms redefine our legal framework to be more relevant and empathy driven. These speeches by Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji further elaborate on the key features of these Bills,” he wrote along with an the YouTube link to Shah’s speech.

PM Modi’s reaction came shortly after Rajya Sabha passed the three criminal law Bills and was adjourned sine die.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed the three key Bills that seek to replace the colonial-era criminal laws with a voice vote. The Bill were cleared without any substantial debate due to the absence of majority of Opposition MPs, who have been suspended for protesting against the December 13 incident of security breach in Parliament.