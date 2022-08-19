Water scarcity an obstacle in making India a developed nation: PM

Underlining the water security challenge that the world is facing today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, said that the water scarcity can become a huge obstacle in accomplishing the resolution of ‘Developed India – Viksit Bharat’.

“Our government has been working relentlessly for the last eight years on the projects of water security,” he said.

Underscoring the need to have a long-term approach rising above selfish short-term pursuits, PM Modi said, “It is true that to form a government, one does not have to work that hard as one has to work to build a country. We have all chosen to work for nation-building. That is why we are working on the challenges of the present and the future. Those who do not care about the country are not bothered about spoiling the present or future of the country.”

The Prime Minister was addressing an event, the ‘Har Ghar Jal Utsav’ orgnaised at Panaji, Goa under the Jal Jeevan Mission via a video message. State Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were among those present on the occasion.

Speaking about the multi-pronged approach of the government to ensure water security, he listed initiatives like ‘Catch the Rain’, Atal Bhujal Scheme, 75 Amrit Sarovars in every district, river-linking and Jal Jeevan Mission. He said that the number of Ramsar wetland Sites in India has gone up to 75, out of which 50 were added in the last eight years.

The Prime Minister highlighted the benefit of Har Ghar Jal for the future generation and women. He said as the main sufferer of the problems related to water, women are at the centre of the government’s efforts. It is improving the ease of living for women and giving them a key role in water governance. “Jal Jeevan Abhiyan is not just a government scheme, but it is a scheme run by the community, for the community,” he said.

“There cannot be a better beginning of Amrit Kaal,” the Prime Minister said, lauding the feat of connecting seven crore rural households with piped water in just three years whereas in seven decades since Independence only three crore households had this facility.

“There were about 16 crore rural households in the country, who had to depend on outside sources for water. We could not have left such a large population of the village fighting for this basic need. That is why three years ago I had announced from the Red Fort that every house would get piped water. 3 lakh 60 thousand crore rupees are being spent on this campaign,” he said.

He said that today 10 crore rural households of the country have been connected to piped clean water facilities. This is a big success of the government’s campaign to deliver water to every household. This is a great example of Sabka Prayas,’ he said.

The PM also congratulated Goa for becoming the first Har Ghar Jal certified state where every household is connected to piped water. He also acknowledged Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu as first Union Territories to achieve the feat. The Prime Minister lauded the people, government and local self-government institutions for their efforts. He informed that many states are going to join the list very soon.