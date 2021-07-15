In view of the rising water level in the Sindh Nallah, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna on Wednesday urged the general public to avoid picnics, swimming and bathing in the stream.

She said that the district administration has also issued an advisory in this regard.

Meanwhile, the district administration Ganderbal has ordered weekend restrictions on tourists in Sonamarg.

Only such persons and tourists shall be allowed to proceed towards Sonamarg who possess proof of confirmed booking in the hotel and no day picnickers shall be allowed to visit Sonamarg on weekends.

The order has been issued in view of a large number of local tourists thronging to Sonamarg tourist destination especially on weekends which poses the danger of a resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in view of a possible violation of COVID appropriate behaviour.

Besides, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Kangan has also reported that unrestricted and unabated influx of tourists and day picnickers to Sonamarg may seriously undermine the COVID-19 mitigation effort put in place by the administration.

Similar restrictions have been ordered in Kangan.

The district administration of Samba has declared the tourist spots in its jurisdiction out of bounds for those not vaccinated and those not carrying Covid-19 negative reports.