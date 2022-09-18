After a gap of 32 years, two multipurpose cinema halls were re-opened in Pulwama and Shopian in south Kashmir on Sunday by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

“Today is a historic day for J&K UT. Multipurpose cinema halls at Pulwama and Shopian will offer facilities ranging from a movie screening, and infotainment to skilling of youth,” said Lt Governor Sinha.

A historic day for J&K UT! Inaugurated Multipurpose Cinema Halls at Pulwama and Shopian. It offers facilities ranging from movie screening, infotainment and skilling of youth. pic.twitter.com/QraMhHXSuN — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) September 18, 2022

Sinha also dedicated a 120 feet tall national flag in Pulwama that has in the recent past witnessed civilian killings by terrorists. “One nation, one emotion, one identity,” tweeted Sinha.

120 feet tall National Flag dedicated to the nation at Pulwama. One Nation, One Emotion, One Identity! pic.twitter.com/hewVwOb3P3 — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) September 18, 2022

Students, youth, and people from all walks of life gathered at the new multipurpose cinema halls at Drussu Pulwama and MC Shopian to witness the event. It was nothing less than a wonder for the young generation in Kashmir that never watched a movie in a theatre in the Valley.

The opening of multipurpose cinema halls at district headquarters has been undertaken by the UT Government’s Mission Youth Department in collaboration with the respective District Administration.

Cinema halls in Anantnag, Srinagar, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, and Reasi will soon be inaugurated. It is worth stating here that most of the cinema halls were closed due to fear of terrorists in the Valley. Many of these had been torched by terrorists.

Cinema is a powerful creative medium that reflects the culture, values, and aspirations of the people. It opens the door to the world of knowledge, new discoveries, and enables people to get a better understanding of each other’s culture, said Lt Governor Sinha.

He said that J&K has a long association with the world of cinema. The new film policy and facilities created have once again made J&K the favorite shooting destination and have brought back the golden era of film-making in the Valley, he added.

With the support of Mission Youth Department, District Administration, Jadooz Group, and the society, I am confident that the timeless creativity offered by cinema will be appreciated across generations, added Sinha.

Reiterating the UT Government’s commitment to making the youth empowered, Lt Governor Sinha said that the government is ensuring that the talented youth of J&K get the right platform and modern facilities for education and skill development.

Bilqeesa Jan, DDC Chairperson, Shopian; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Abdul Jabbar, DIG; Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, CEO, Mission Youth; Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Deputy Commissioner, Shopian; Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, senior officials of civil administration and others were present on the occasion.

It is learned that L-G Sinha will inaugurate on Tuesday a multiplex in Srinagar that is designed by INOX. The multiplex has three movie theatres with a combined seating capacity of at least 520 people.