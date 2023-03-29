Water cess won’t affect Punjab and Haryana, assures HP CM

Himachal Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, allaying fears of the neighbouring states, said that the water cess levied by Himachal Pradesh won’t be imposed on water but on hydropower projects operating within the state.

Neither Punjab nor Haryana will suffer any loss due to this water cess, added the chief minister.

In a press statement issued here, he informed that he had held a substantive discussion on various bilateral matters with his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Sukhu said that both Himachal and Punjab have a common cultural heritage and share cordial relations for ages.

The chief minister said besides water cess, he also held detailed discussions on hydropower projects in Himachal Pradesh including Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and Shanan Hydroelectric Project and various tourism projects. He said

“A committee of Chief Secretary and Energy Secretary of Himachal Pradesh and equivalent officers of Punjab would be constituted to conduct a detailed discussion over various hydroelectric projects including water,” he said.

This committee will straighten out the matters in a time-bound manner besides discussing the projects of Bhakra Beas Management Board, said the Chief Minister, besides will amicably solve the contentious issues if any, he added.

Sukhu said that he also held a detailed discussion over the further implementation of the Shanan project as the 99 years lease of the project is expiring in 2024.

Apart from this we also discussed the ropeway between Shri Anandpur Sahib and Mata Naina Devi for facilitating the pilgrims, he added.