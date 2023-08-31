Watch: PM Modi’s ‘unforgettable’ Rakshabandhan with school girls in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared heart-warming moments from his Rakshabandhan program in Delhi where school girls were seen tying ‘Rakhi’ on his wrist. Sharing a video of the program, Prime Minister Modi said that it was an “unforgettable” Rakshabandhan program and that he was glad to meet several youngsters.

“Unforgettable Raksha Bandhan programme yesterday. So glad to have met several youngsters. Here are the highlights…,” PM Modi wrote on X along with a video of the program.

In the video, the prime minister is seen having light moments with several small school girls. He asked them what they had eaten in their breakfast to which one girl said, she had ice cream. The prime minister smiles and asks who gave you ice cream in the morning. Her innocent reply was – I just had a little.’

Advertisement

The school girls are also seen tying Rakhi on PM Modi’s wrist. Later a student recited poetry to PM Modi. Impressed by her poems, the prime minister asked her to also write poems on nature and government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna and Jan Dhan Account. During the event, PM Modi also asked young students to use made-in-India products.

Watch highlights of PM Modi’s Rakshabandhan program with schoolgirls

Unforgettable Raksha Bandhan programme yesterday. So glad to have met several youngsters. Here are the highlights… pic.twitter.com/nSPILD0SXL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2023



Earlier on Tuesday, the prime minister announced a reduction of Rs 200 in the prices of LGP domestic cylinders for all users. PM Modi had said that the price cut was his gift to the sisters of the country.

“The festival of Raksha Bandhan is a day to increase happiness in a family. The reduction in gas prices will increase the comfort of the sisters in my family and make their lives easier. May every sister of mine be happy, be healthy, be happy, this is my wish from God,” he said.