WATCH LIVE Justice Gaurang Kanth administered oath of office at Calcutta High Court

Justice Gaurang Kanth, the former judge at the Delhi High Court was administered the oath of office today at the Calcutta High Court.

He was administered the oath by Governor of West Bengal CV Ananda.

Born in Patna on August 20, 1975 he completed his high school education at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Delhi in 1992, and earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Hindu College, University of Delhi, in 1995, and earned his law degree (LL.B.) from Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi, in 1998. In 2001, he earned his Master of Laws degree from the University of Denver College of Law in Denver, Colorado, the United States. He was a Group ‘B’ Panel Advocate for the Supreme Court and a Central Government Standing Counsel for the Delhi High Court. He served as a Standing Counsel for the Central Information Commission, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. He also served as legal counsel for the National Dope Testing Laboratory, Chandigarh Housing Board, Employees Provident Fund Organisation, Employees State Insurance Corporation, Directorate of Enforcement, and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, among other organisations.

Justice Kanth took the lead by authoring judgments on diverse issues like the rights of persons with disabilities and challenge to the notifications issued by the Food Commission of Delhi High Court banning the manufacturing and sale of gutka and pan masala.