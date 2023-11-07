Was not informed about selection of CIC, ICs: Cong’s Adhir Chowdhury

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has alleged that all democratic norms were “thrown to the wind” on the selection of the central information commissioner (CIC) and information commissioners (ICs).

He also alleged that he was totally kept in the dark about the selection of the officers.

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Heeralal Samariya as CIC in the Central Information Commission at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Monday.

In his letter addressed to the President, Chowdhury on Monday wrote, “It is with extreme sadness and a heavy heart that I bring to your notice that all democratic norms, customs and procedures were thrown to the wind in the matter of selection of the CIC and ICs. The Right to Information Act, 2005, in consonance with our democratic norms and traditions envisages that the voice of the Opposition too is heard in the process of selection of CIC and ICs.”

“To meet this democratic end, the leader of the largest opposition party in Lok Sabha serves as a Member of the Selection Committee which is chaired by the Prime Minister, with the Home Minister being the other Member. I, despite being a Member of the Selection Committee in my capacity as the Leader of the largest Opposition Party in Lok Sabha, was totally kept in the dark about the selection of the CIC and ICS, at the meeting that was held at the residence of the Prime Minister on 3 November,” he said.

Chowdhury, who represents Berhampur parliamentary constituency in West Bengal, said, “The fact that within hours of the meeting in which only the Prime Minister and the Home Minister were present and the ‘face of the opposition’, that is, me, as a bonafide member of the Selection Committee was not present, the names of the selected candidates were announced, notified and also sworn into office, only indicates that the entire selection exercise was predetermined. You will appreciate the fact that the process, as it unfolded within a short span, is not conducive for your democratic ethos and norms.”

More blatant is the fact that I was not even informed of the outcome of the meeting, he alleged.

“And even more glaringly, apart from being deprived of the opportunity to be a part of the meeting called in connection with the Selection Process, I received an invitation this morning for attending the swearing-in ceremony of the newly selected candidates for the posts of CIC and ICS,” he wrote.

He urged the President to take every possible measure for ensuring that our democratic traditions and ethos do not continue to get diluted by not giving the Opposition its rightful and legitimate place to be heard.