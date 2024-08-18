War of words between SP and BJP leaders over reservation of 69,000 teachers in UP

The Allahabad High court’s order to prepare a fresh merit list by removing reservation discrepancies in the recruitment of 69,000 teachers in Uttar Pradesh ensued a war of words between the ruling party BJP and the Opposition Samajwadi Party.

Both the parties are accusing each other of being sympathisers of the candidates.

On Sunday, SP President Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya through a post ib social Media X. He wrote, “Do not claim to give medicines that cause pain. The statement of the Deputy Chief Minister of UP in the matter of recruitment of 69,000 teachers is also a conspiracy. Earlier, they themselves were involved with the government for denying reservation and now when the youth fought against them and got justice after a long struggle, they came forward to prove themselves as sympathizers”

“In fact, this gracious Deputy Chief Minister is not with the candidates for teacher recruitment, he is playing his political game within the BJP,” he added.

Akhilesh also took a swaipe at the ongoing tussle in BJP and wrote that the people against whom he is indirectly pointing fingers in this matter are also considering it to be a game of internal politics.

“BJP should keep education and youth away from their in-fighting, because UP has gone back many years due to such power-hungry politics of BJP,” he demanded.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya countered Akhilesh saying the candidates had met him many times before.

“Every time I assured that the court’s decision would be implemented in letter and spirit. SP’s cycle is going to be punctured and it will be cleaned. If Akhilesh walks with a double-edged sword, I walk with a four-edged sword,” Maurya claimed.