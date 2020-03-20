Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said the war against Coronavirus cannot be fought with “moral armaments” and asserted that lockdown was the only solution.

After offering his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s measures to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19, Chidambaram said the PM must come back with tougher social and economic measures to contain the disease.

“Yesterday, I got the impression that PM was testing the waters. He should act boldly. The war against coronavirus cannot be fought with moral armaments,” he tweeted.

He further stressed that “this was the moment to act” although the ICMR has said that the disease is still at Stage 2 in India. “Let us not allow this moment to pass without decisive action and regret later,” Chidambaram added.

He further said he is duty bound to support the PM in the fight against COVID-19 and added that the ‘Janata Curfew’ call for Sunday, March 22 will be followed.

PM Modi had on Thursday evening announced ‘Janata Curfew’ in the entire nation on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm to avoid public gatherings and prevent the spread of the deadly novel Coronavirus.

Hours before the special address, Congress leader P Chidambaram had said he will be “disappointed” if the PM does not announce a total lockdown.

The former finance minister has expressed concerns and urged the Government to order an “immediate lockdown of all our towns and cities for 2-4 weeks” in an effort to contain the novel Coronavirus outbreak in the country.