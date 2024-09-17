Waqf Bill, 2024 will be passed in Parliament in coming days, asserts Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Tuesday that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 would be passed in Parliament in the coming days.

Addressing a press conference here, the home minister said, “Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is committed to the management, preservation and prevention of misuse of Waqf properties. It will be passed in Parliament in the coming days…”

Home Minister Shah and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched a booklet on 100 days of Modi 3.0 paving the ‘Path to Viksit Bharat’.

Advertisement

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 as introduced in the Lok Sabha was referred to a joint committee of Parliament (JPC) for examination.The JPC under the chairmanship of MP Jagdambika Pal has solicited views and suggestions from the general public, NGOs, experts, stakeholders and institutions in particular. The 31-member committee comprises 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said a meeting of the JPC on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 would be held on September 18, 19 and 20 at the Parliament House Annexe.

The Bill is meant to overcome the shortcomings and to enhance the efficiency of the administration and management of the Waqf properties. It has a provision for renaming of the Waqf Act, 1995 as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

The Bill also has a provision for a survey commissioner accountable to the collector or any other officer not below the rank of deputy collector duly nominated by the collector for the survey of waqf properties.

It also has a provision for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the state waqf boards and ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims. Besides, it provides for the establishment of a separate board of waqf for Bohras and Agha Khanis, and representation of Shia, Sunni, Bohra, Agakhani and other backward classes among Muslim communities.

The Bill also has provisions for reforming the tribunal structure with two members and for appeals against the orders of the tribunal to the high court within a specified period of 90 days.