Gangster Kuldeep Jagheena shot dead, Vijaypal wounded in an encounter in a bus on Jaipur-Bharatpur highway

A wanted gangster and main accused in the political leader Kripal Jagheena murder case Kuldeep Jagheena was today gunned down and another accused Vijaypal was left wounded by another gang of assailants in a Rajasthan roadways bus which made a halt at Amoli Toll Plaza on Jaipur-Bharatpur highway this forenoon.

The seriously injured gangster Vijaypal was rushed to the Government hospital in Bharatpur, while Kuldeep’s body was kept in a mortuary, a senior cop of the Police Headquarters told The Statesman.

At least eight assailants who were travelling in a car chased the bus in which over 50 passengers were also travelling. Suddenly they parked their car before the bus at the Toll Plaza and entered the bus and started targeted firing. The armed policemen who were guarding the two accused could not judge the situation and kept sitting like mute spectators.

No one on the bus was allowed to move out or even change their postures. After opening several rounds of fire the assailants fled from the scene in their car. One woman passenger was reportedly injured in the firing, and the police were ascertaining her whereabouts though she was also rushed to the hospital.

When contacted Rajasthan’s Director General of Police Umesh Mishra told the Statesman that four of the eight assailants were arrested in nearby forests and mountain areas near the toll plaza. The car used by them was also recovered from the deserted place by the Bharatpur cops, the DGP said.

It is pertinent to note that a political leader (said to be of BJP) Kripal Jagheena was murdered by the members of a hardcore criminal gang on September 4, 2022, over a property dispute. Kuldeep Jagheena and Vijaypal were the main accused and arrested. Today they were taken for court trial under police protection in the roadways bus from Jaipur to Bharatpur