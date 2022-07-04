We want to make UP a one trillion-dollar economy: Yogi Adityanath

On completion of 100 days in office, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that his government was moving ahead to fulfil all the promises made in the manifesto.

Addressing a press conference, Yogi said, “Our government is working on the principles of ‘sewa, suraksha and sushashan’ (service, security and good governance).”

He further said that even after the Assembly elections, the BJP had won the two Lok Sabha bypolls and also got a majority in the Vidhan Parishad elections.

Taking a potshot on Congress, he said, “The Vidhan Parishad is now ‘Congress-mukt.”

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concept of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas’, Yogi said, “We are working on PM’s concept to make UP self reliant. The people have reposed their faith in the double engine government and this got us an overwhelming majority for the second term which has happened after 37 years. ”

He further said, “We are working on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concept of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas’, to make Uttar Pradesh self-reliant.”

Listing the priorities of his government in the second term, the chief minister said that they want to make UP a one trillion-dollar economy.

“For this, we have identified ten sectors and will work in a time-bound manner. Ministerial groups will work in each sector,” he said.

The chief minister said that in the past five years, his government had worked against nepotism, family politics, casteism and bad governance to establish the rule of law.

Asserting the policy of zero tolerance towards crime, the chief minister said that in the past 100 days, property worth Rs 844 crore belonging to mafia, had been seized.

In the second term, the UP Police also identified a number of mafias. Along with 50 identified mafias at the state level, the Director-General of Police (DGP) headquarters also identified 12 mafias.