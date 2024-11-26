Want election through ballot paper: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday called for holding elections through ballot paper while Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not read the Constitution of India.

Addressing the gathering at Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyaan function , the Congress chief said, “We don’t want elections through EVMs. We want elections through ballot paper.”

Attacking the ruling BJP, he asserted that if the elections are held through ballot paper, then they would know where they stand.

The Congress chief said like ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was held under the leadership of Gandhi, the party will run a nationwide campaign for holding elections through ballot papers.

Notably, the statement of the Congress chief came days after party leader Pawan Khera rejected the poll outcome of the Maharashtra Assembly poll. He alleged foul play in the election process in the state.

In October, the Congress alleged wrongdoing in the electoral processes of the Haryana Assembly polls. The Election Commission (EC) rejected the allegation and had said the party persistently raised “unfounded doubts” on the “core” aspects of Indian electoral process.

Kharge, who has been accusing the ruling dispensation of violating the Constitution, said, “Those who are weakening the Constitution today, their ancestors were informers of the British. They have no contribution in the freedom struggle.”

Referring to assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, he said, “Everyone knows who shot Mahatma Gandhi ji.”

He said the people of Congress fought for freedom and the nation achieved independence.

On Caste Census, which his party has been demanding , Kharge said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP are afraid of Caste Census.

“Modi ji always talks about spreading hatred and blames us. If the BJP really wants unity in the country, then they will have to give up hatred,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Leader of Opposition in Lower House Gandhi said, “Caste Census will tell us what is the participation of Dalits, backward classes and tribals in the country. Caste Census in the country will lay a strong foundation for development.”

“BJP wants some billionaires to keep the country under their control. Therefore, they want to abolish the Constitution. We will get the Caste Census done,” he said.

Holding aloft a copy of the Constitution, Gandhi said, “This is the Constitution of India. Narendra Modi has not read the Constitution of India.”

Gandhi added that the Constitution is not just a book, it is a book of truth and non-violence.