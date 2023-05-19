CBI has accused Wankhede of exhorting Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh to get his son released in the 2021 drugs case

Statesman News Service

New Delhi: Even as former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede is accused of attempting to extort Rs 25 crore from actor Shah Rukh Khan to get his son Aryan Khan released in a drugs case, he has produced WhatsApp chats he claims to have purportedly had with SRK to prove that he is innocent.

Sameer Wankhede has attached text messages he allegedly received from Shah Rukh Khan. These messages are part of the petition he filed in a court responding to the case filed against him.

In October 2021, Sameer Wankhede and a team of Narcotics Control Bureau NCB officials raided the Cordelia cruise ship. The raids resulted in the arrest of Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and others. They were accused of possessing and consuming drugs.

Though Aryan Khan is out of jail now, it’s Wankhede who is facing the music now.

The CBI has accused Wankhede of trying to extort Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh. Following are the purported text messages/chats between Wankhede and SRK.

Following are the three purported messages to Wankhede which he claims came for SRK:

1. “Get your guys to go slow for God’s sake (sic). I swear I will stand by you at all times to come and assist you with what all you are trying to achieve good. It’s a man’s promise and you know me enough to know I am good for it. I beg you to please have mercy in me and my family (sic). We are a simple set of people and my son has been a bit wayward, but he doesn’t deserve being in a jail like a hardened criminal. You also know that. Please have a heart man, please I beg you.”

You promised you will reform my child…

2. “I beg you man, please don’t let him be in that jail. He will break as a human being. His spirit will be destroyed because of some vested people. You promised you will reform my child not put him in a place where he may come out completely battered and broken.”

I will always be indebted…

3. “If in any way without losing your integrity as an officer of law, you can help with whatever manner possible please. I will always be indebted. I don’t know the technicalities but if the department in charge feels all is ok and to your satisfaction. If then your authority furnishes a ‘ short reply ‘ with whatever conditions your team may have. I promise you whatever cooperation you would need from him will be done to the best of his abilities. Just please consider this request favourably it will be a huge favour because the family just wants him home, and not get stamped with having been a convict in a notorious prison. It will really help with his future and that’s why I am making this, beyond reasonable request as a father. I hope you consider it please, for his sake.”