Wangchuk goes on an indefinite fast along with his supporters under detention

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, along with several others who were detained at the Delhi border, have gone on an indefinite fast at the police stations where they are kept.

Wangchuk and his supporters were on a march to Delhi in support of their demand for Sixth Schedule status for the Union Territory of Ladakh when they were stopped on the Delhi-Haryana border in view of the prohibitory orders in force in the National capital.

Meanwhile, Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa Jan, along with some of his supporters, was also detained from the Singhu border and was taken to the Narela Police station in outer Delhi.

Advertisement

Speaking to a news agency before his detention, Haji Hanifa said, “Several rounds of discussions were held with the government and we hope the talks would continue after the formation of the new government but it did not happen.”

“We set out on foot from Leh under the banner of Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) with the hope that we would present our views to the central government and our concerns would be heard. But unfortunately, Sonam Wangchuk and his team were detained yesterday. We urge the government to provide us a place from where we can submit a memorandum to PM Modi or hold talks with the leadership to resolve this issue,” he added.