Wangchuk ends 21-day fast for constitutional safeguards in Ladakh

Ending his 21-day fast supporting the demand for constitutional safeguards in the fragile region of Ladakh, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Tuesday made a fresh appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil the promises made to the people of the cold desert region.

A large number of men and women cheered and raised slogans as a girl child offered juice to Wangchuk as a mark of breaking the fast in the freezing temperatures. He thanked more than 60,000 people for their support to the genuine cause.

Wangchuk said that the agitation will continue till the demands are met. Women will soon begin a fast in support of the demands.

He was on ‘climate fast’ since 6 March, a day after the talks between the joint representatives of the Leh-based apex body, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), and the central government hit a deadlock.

Wangchuk and his supporters are demanding the Sixth Schedule for the Union Territory to protect the fragile environment and tribal culture of the region which, he said, is facing a threat after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and the formation of a separate UT of Ladakh.

Fasting at -10 degrees Celsius, Wangchuk in a video message said; “350 people are sleeping under the open sky together with me in this freezing temperature and 5,000 during the day. But still not a word from the government. We need statesmen of integrity, farsightedness & wisdom in this country & not just shortsighted characterless politicians. And I very much hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will prove that they are statesmen”. “A politician thinks of the next election: A statesman thinks of the next generation”, he added.

“We are trying to remind and awaken the conscience of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to safeguard the fragile ecosystem of the Himalayas and Ladakh and the tribal culture,” Wangchuk said.

“India is the mother of democracy and we citizens have a special power. We can compel a government to change its ways or change the government that doesn’t work so let us remember to use our ballot paper very carefully this time in the interest of the nation,” he said.

Wangchuk is scheduled to set on a foot march on 27 March along with his supporters towards the villages along the Line of Actual Control with China. The march will highlight the alleged encroachment over the pasture lands by the Chinese army.