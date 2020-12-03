Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called upon youngsters to draw inspiration from former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and work towards building a strong, self-reliant and inclusive India. He said that like Dr Kalam, the youth should think out of the box and use technology for providing solutions to the various economic and societal challenges that impact large sections of India’s population.

Speaking at the virtual release of the book, “40 Years with Abdul Kalam- Untold Stories” authored by Dr Sivathanu Pillai, Naidu expressed his happiness that the book provided a gripping first-hand account of Dr Kalam’s life. “The life of Dr Kalam sends a powerful message about how difficulties and setbacks when taken in the right spirit, serve as the key ingredients in making us robust in character and mindset,” he added.

Recalling some of his personal experiences with the former President, Naidu said, “I had many occasions to interact with Dr Kalam when he was in DRDO and later as the President of India and every time I was struck by the depth of his knowledge and his sincere desire to transform the lives of the common people.”

Describing Dr Kalam a true Karma yogi, the Vice President said that he was an inspiration to every Indian. Naidu said that Dr Kalam was truly a ‘People’s President’, who endeared himself to every Indian especially the youth. “He was an epitome of simplicity, honesty and wisdom. His contribution to strengthening India’s defence and space capabilities is invaluable,” he added.

The Vice President said that Dr Kalam personified dignity and optimism throughout India and abroad and was regarded as a strong promoter of friendship and knowledge. Naidu recalled that in recognition of the contributions made by the former President, NASA named a newly discovered organism found on the International Space Station after Dr Kalam.

Referring to Dr Kalam’s vision for India, Naidu said, “The former President always spoke of the need for India to become a developed nation given the vast natural resources and the talented pool of human resources in diverse fields. He was convinced that India has the potential as well as the capability to become a developed nation in the near future.”

“He was a staunch nationalist, an inspiring orator and a prolific writer. What made him an inspiring and much-loved leader was the human side of Kalam’s personality which touched so many lives,” he added.

The book’s author, Dr A Sivathanu Pillai, ISRO Professor Dr YS Rajan, MD & CEO of Pentagon Press Shri RajanAryaa were among the dignitaries who attended the virtual event.