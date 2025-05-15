VP Dhankhar pays floral tributes to his predecessor Shekhawat

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday paid floral tributes to his predecessor Bhairon Singh Shekhawat on his death anniversary here.

Dhankhar visited the memorial of the late Vice President Shekhawat—a three-time CM of Rajasthan—near Bhawani Niketan along the Jaipur-Sikar Road and paid tributes.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the late Shekhawat’s daughter Ratan Kanwar, his son-in-law and former Minister Narpat Singh Rajvi, and several dignitaries were present.

Vice President Dhankhar also inaugurated a library there in the cherished memory of his predecessor.

Governor Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, and several dignitaries also paid tributes at Shekhawat’s memorial on his death anniversary.

Earlier, on his arrival here from New Delhi, Dhankhar was received at the airport by Union Minister Shekhawat, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Prem Chand Bairwa, Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, and other dignitaries.