VP Dhankhar appeals to media to rise above partisan views

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday expressed concern over the disproportionate coverage given by the media to the incidents of limited impact that overshadow substantive and long-term initiatives.

At a function here, he appealed to the media to take note of the growth story of India.

Lamenting commercialisation and control of the media for motivated narratives, Mr. Dhankhar acknowledged journalism’s crucial role in sustaining democracy. He called on the media to rise above partisan views and avoid aligning with political agendas or forces against national interests.

“It is time for soul-searching. I appeal to the media in all humility and earnestness to be partners in growth. They can do this by highlighting good works and being critical of wrong situations and deficiencies,” he added.

Drawing parallels with the solemnity of the Constituent Assembly, where democratic ideals were revered and disruptions unheard of, the Vice-President expressed concern over the growing trend of disruptions and sensationalism in parliamentary proceedings.

“The Constituent Assembly was a temple of democracy, where every session contributed to the foundation of our nationhood without any disruptions or disturbances,” he remarked.

He noted that disruption and disturbance have regrettably become political tools rather than exceptions.

Highlighting concerns over the media’s tendency to glorify disruption, Mr Dhankar called upon the media to reassess their priorities in covering parliamentary proceedings. He said that when disruptions become headlines and disruptors are hailed as heroes, journalism fails in its duty to uphold democratic values.

The Vice-President urged the media to uphold its responsibility in portraying an accurate image of India to the world. “People from outside cannot judge India. They do it from their own perspective. There are many people, less in the country and more outside, who are unable to digest our unexpected and unimaginable progress, that we are becoming a superpower,” he added.