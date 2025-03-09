VP Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here in the wee hours of Sunday.

Sources said the 73-year-old was rushed to AIIMS after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness.

Advertisement

“He is stable and under observation. A team of doctors is monitoring his condition,” the sources added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the AIIMS to inquire about the health of the Vice-President. In a post on X, he wrote, “Went to AIIMS and inquired about the health of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji.”

He also prayed for his good health and speedy recovery.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also took to social media and prayed for the Vice-President’s speedy recovery. “Received the news of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar ji being unwell. I pray to God for his better health and speedy recovery,” he wrote on X.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote in a post on X, “I received the news of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar ji being unwell. I pray to Baba Mahakal that he gets well soon and contributes to the progress of the nation with full energy.”

Notably, neither the AIIMS nor the Vice-President’s office issued any statement in this regard.

It may be mentioned here that Dhankhar assumed office as the 14th Vice-President of India on August 11, 2022.