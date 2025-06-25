VP Dhankar calls Emergency darkest period of Indian Democracy

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Emergency enforced by former prime minister Indira Gandhi, came down heavily on the Congress party as he termed the 21 months of 1975-77 period as the darkest period of Indian Democracy.

Addressing the golden jubilee function of the Kumaon University in Nainital on Thursday, the Vice president said, “50 years ago, this day, the oldest, the largest and now the most vibrant democracy went through difficult air pocket, unexpected hazard in the shape of headwinds, nothing short of earthquake to destroy democracy. It was an imposition of emergency. The night was dark, the cabinet was sidelined.”

Without naming the then prime minister, Dhankar stated that “the beleaguered prime minister then facing an adverse High Court order, yielded to personal gain, ignoring the entire nation and the president trampled constitutionalism, signed a declaration of emergency. What followed for 21-22 months was a turbulent period for our democracy, never imagined. The darkest period of democracy we had the occasion to see.”

Recounting how fundamental rights of the countrymen were subverted by the then regime, he said, “One lakh and forty thousand people were put behind bars. They had no access to the justice system. They could not vindicate their fundamental rights. Nine High Courts, fortunately, stood the ground and they hailed— emergency or no emergency — fundamental rights cannot be put on hold, ruling firmly that every citizen of the country has a right which can be fructified by judicial intervention. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court — the highest court of the land — got eclipsed. It overturned the verdict of nine High Courts. It ruled, it decided two things– Emergency declaration thereof is a decision of the Executive, not open to judicial review. And, it is also a decision on the time for how long it will last, and that citizens do not have Fundamental Rights while there is an emergency. It was a major setback to the people at large.”

Underlining the significance of observing June 25 as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ for the youth, Dhankar said, “It just reflects young boys and girls because you will have to learn about it. Unless you do it you will not know it. What happened to the Press? Who were the people put behind the bars? They became prime ministers and presidents of this country. You are the most vital stakeholders in governance, in democracy. You therefore cannot forget and cannot afford not to learn about that darkest period.”

To the question why this day is observed as Samvidhan Haty Diwas by the Modi government, he said, “Very thoughtfully the government of the day decided that this day will be celebrated as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Divas’. The celebration will be that it will never happen again. The celebration will be those guilty, those who allowed such a kind of transgression of humanity’s rights, spirit and essence of the Constitution. Who were they? Why did they do it? In the Supreme Court one judge HR Khanna dissented and it was commented by a leading newspaper in the US that if ever democracy returns to Bharat, a monument will surely be built for HR Khanna who held his ground.”