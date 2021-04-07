In the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, 71.79% of voters turned for voting till 5 in the evening, slightly less than the 73.76% of 2016 election. Meanwhile, the neighbouring Puduchery, recorded 76.03% voter turn out. Leaders including AIADMK’s Edappadi K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam, DMK chief M K Stalin, MNM Chief Kamal Haasan and celebrities like Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith exercised their franchise. The polling went off at 7 in the evening almost peacefully.

As usual, many Kollywood stars and celebrities came out to cast their votes. Photos and videos of the actors and celebrities taken at their respective polling booths have gone viral on social media.

Actor Vijay came to cast his vote at a polling booth located in Neelankarai, Chennai in a cycle, surprising everyone. Some suggest that Vijay came on a bicycle to protest against the surge in petrol and diesel prices.

Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 74% in the Assembly polls held on Tuesday. While Kozhikode recorded the highest percentage of 78, Pathanamthitta registered the lowest polling with 69 percent.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, 77.35 voter turnout was recorded. Higher turnout was recorded in constituencies that witnessed a tough contest .

Minor clashes between BJP and CPI-M workers were reported from the Kazhakkoottam constituency in Thiruvananthapuram, where state Devaswam minister Kadakampally Surendran is facing strong challenges from BJP leader Sobha Surendran and Congress nominee Dr.SS.Lal. Several people sustained injuries in the Kattayikonam clash. The BJP workers alleged the CPI-M men unleashed violence on them.The Sabarimala issue dominated the political discourse on the voting day.