Voluntary organisation writes to PM, CJI levelling charges against Kerala CM, requesting not to adjourn Lavlin case further

A voluntary organization working in tribal areas in Kerala and other states has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The High Range Rural Development Society (HRDS), the voluntary organization working in tribal areas including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Tripura, Assam and Jharkhand, in its letter sent the other day, has requested that the SNC Lavlin case should not be postponed further. The HRDS’s letter comes in the backdrop of adjournments of the SNC Lavlin case in the Supreme Court

The letter levelling allegations against the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that there was an attempt to turn Kerala into a state where Hindus cannot live.

The CBI has filed an appeal in the apex court against the Kerala High Court judgement that exonerated Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and former electricity joint secretary A Francis, former chief engineer Kasturi Ranga Iyer and others.

The activities of HRDS, including its politics came under discussion in Kerala , after the organisation provided a job to gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh in the organization .

Later, the Kerala government banned HRDS from constructing houses for tribals at Attapadi in Palakkad,as it was found that the houses built by them were not compatible with nature

Following this, HRDS secretary Aji Krishna moved the Kerala High court, seeking an inquiry against the Chief Minister in the allegations of gold and dollar smuggling. However, the High Court had dismissed the petition