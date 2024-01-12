Vivekananda’s thoughts and spirit continue to inspire the youth: Modi

Paying tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti and National Youth Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his thoughts and spirit will continue to inspire the youth.

Mr Modi has also shared a video of his views on Swami Vivekananda, ‘’ who established Indian spirituality and culture on the global stage‘’, in his post on X.

Swami Vivekananda’s ‘ thoughts and ideas, full of energy and enthusiasm’ will continue to inspire the youth time and again, the Prime Minister said on Friday.

